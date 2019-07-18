Marshall finishes town halls in all 63 counties

From Congressman Dr. Roger Marshall’s Office…

This weekend, Congressman Marshall will complete a series of six town halls in North Central Kansas, which will be the last of all 63 counties in the Big First since January 2019. He will have availability for interviews over the phone that afternoon, Sunday and Monday, to speak about his reflections on what he has learned and what he has seen across the district.

Congressman Marshall is frequently been credited as holding more town halls than almost anyone in Congress.