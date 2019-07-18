Kansas to begin beer, wine sales at Memorial Stadium

Kansas announced Wednesday that it will begin selling beer and wine at home football games this season, joining a growing number of Big 12 schools to offer alcohol sales at sporting events.

Kansas athletic director Jeff Long said the sales will begin with the season opener Aug. 31 against Indiana State. It is an expansion of a trial program in various venues, including Memorial Stadium, where alcohol has been served in suites and premium seating areas.

Kansas averaged just 20,265 fans at home games last season, which is roughly 40 percent of Memorial Stadium’s capacity of just over 50,000. The average attendance was about half of the next-worst attendance in the league, and often there were far fewer fans by the time the second half began.

Kansas implemented the trial program the past two years that included beer and wine sales at its baseball, softball and soccer stadiums.

Those serving alcohol will be specially certified, and all alcohol sales will be suspended at the end of the third quarter.

There are about 50 Division I schools that now offer alcohol sales at football games, including Big 12 members Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, West Virginia, Texas and Texas Tech.

Last year, the NCAA approved alcohol sales at its championship events for the first time.