Great Bend Post

Great Bend News, Opinion, Video

Kansas inmate hospitalized after fall while working at fairgrounds

by

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Hutchinson Correctional Facility inmate was taken to a Wichita hospital after he fell while working on the Kansas State Fairgrounds.

Boothby has two previous convictions for aggravated assault, one for criminal threat and for flee and attempt to elude police, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections

Christopher Boothby, 38, was on some type of hydraulic lift working on a flag pole when he fell about 15 feet and hit his head, according to Hutchinson Police.

He was first taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center then transported to Via Christi St. Francis in Wichita.

He has been at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility since March after a move from the El Dorado Correctional Facility.