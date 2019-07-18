Great Bend streets evaluated, staff analyzing a plan for repairs

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When the $6 million waterline replacement project was going on, the City of Great Bend realized maps of their streets that outline waterlines, sewer pipes, and other service lines were not correct. In an effort to save time and money the Great Bend City Council moved forward with Professional Engineering Consultants (PEC) developing a digital map of street conditions.

Along with showing the correct locations of service lines, the Geographic Information System (GIS) rated the condition of streets to determine which roads needed repairs the most.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says the City will continue to attack such needed repairs.

“It does run into significant dollars when you’re looking at the overall maintenance of the city,” Francis said. “We’re trying to break that down for what fits our budget and what’s going to make the best impact immediately.”

The streets have all been looked at, graded, and put into the digital format. Great Bend staff is analyzing the data to determine priority streets that will be involved in the next line of repairs.

Francis hopes to create a 5-7 year replacement plan with the next upcoming street reconstruction taking place this fall. The city administrator anticipates a work study session with the City Council in August to further discuss the next steps.

The street evaluation program from PEC cost $50,000 and comes with an annual $1,200 fee for the online subscription.