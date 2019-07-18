Great Bend Braves heading to State

After losing their first round game Monday, the Great Bend Braves American Legion Baseball team responded with three straight wins in the Junior A Zone Tournament to claim a spot at the 2019 State Tournament.

The Braves defeated Salina 15-5 Tuesday at the Great Bend Sports Complex and followed that up with wins on Wednesday against Hays, 10-5, and Thomas More Prep, 16-10, to advance to the State Tournament in Topeka July 24-28.

Great Bend joins Larned as state qualifiers after the Indians clinched their spot on Tuesday.