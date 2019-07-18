Great Bend Post

Great Bend Braves heading to State

After losing their first round game Monday, the Great Bend Braves American Legion Baseball team responded with three straight wins in the Junior A Zone Tournament to claim a spot at the 2019 State Tournament.

The Braves defeated Salina 15-5 Tuesday at the Great Bend Sports Complex and followed that up with wins on Wednesday against Hays, 10-5, and Thomas More Prep, 16-10, to advance to the State Tournament in Topeka July 24-28.

Great Bend joins Larned as state qualifiers after the Indians clinched their spot on Tuesday.