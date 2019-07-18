Deputies arrest woman, 4 juveniles for Kan. aquatic center burglary

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have suspects in custody.

Just before 4a.m. Thursday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received an alarm at the Shawnee North Family Aquatics Center at 300 NE 43rd Street in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

Deputies arrived in the area and observed a vehicle leaving the Aquatics Center, conducted a traffic stop and four occupants were detained.

During the stop, deputys located stolen items in the vehicle from the Aquatics Center concessions stand and observed criminal damage to an Aquatics Center window.

Deputies arrested An Kastale L. Khun, 19, of Topeka, was arrested and taken to the Shawnee County Dept. of Corrections. She was booked on charges of Burglary, Theft, and Criminal Damage to property, according to Stallbaumer. Three juvenile males were also taken to Juvenile Intake.