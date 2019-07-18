Bat Cats beat Hutchinson; final game of regular season Thursday to determine 2nd

It comes down to the final game of the regular season to determine who gets 2nd place in the Sunflower Collegiate League West. The Great Bend Bat Cats traveled to Hutchinson Wednesday night and were able to get a 9-2 victory over the Monarchs. The win locks the two teams with identical conference records at 21-12, with one game left.

The Bat Cats jumped out to a 3-0 lead after the first inning and led 8-0 before Hutch scored their 2 runs in the 7th. After only able to manage three hits in Tuesday’s loss, Great Bend came up with 14 Wednesday and were led by Dawson Pomeroy who went 3-for-4 at the plate with a triple and 4 RBIs.

Conrad Hansel earned the win for GB going 6 2/3 innings, giving up 8 hits, 2 runs, and striking out 3.

Great Bend travels to Derby Thursday, while Hutchinson is at home against Mulvane.