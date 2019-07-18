Barton County Sheriff’s Booking Activity (7/17)

BOOKED: Arthur Herren on Barton County District Court warrant for arson, bond in lieu of $20,000.

BOOKED: Leroy Bowers of Great Bend on Barton County District Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $2,500 C/S. BCDC warrant for failure to appear with bond set at $750 cash only. Great Bend Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear with a bond set at $1,000 C/S. GBMC case for criminal damage to property with bond set at $1,000 C/S or 48-hour OR.

RELEASED: Marcus Miller to security transport services to Johnson County.