Attorney General charges former Kan. County Clerk with felony misuse of public funds

MARYSVILLE – – The Kansas Attorney General’s office has charged the former Marshall County Clerk with felony misuse of public funds, according to Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

The charges were filed against Sonya L. Stohs, 44, of Marysville, late Tuesday in Marshall County District Court, Attorney General Derek Schmidt said. The complaint alleges from May 2013 to April 2019, Stohs used funds belonging to Marshall County to pay for various personal items, in excess of $100,000. Stohs surrendered to law enforcement this morning at the Marshall County Jail and entered her first appearance this afternoon in Marshall County District Court.

The investigation in this case was conducted by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Secret Service. Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case at the request of the Marshall County Attorney.

All criminal charges are merely accusations. Individuals are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

A link to the complaint may be found at https://bit.ly/2JMdP24.

————-

MARSHALL COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities temporarily closed the Marshall County Clerk’s office, 1201 Broadway Street in Marysville Thursday as they served several search warrants, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

The search warrants are related to an ongoing criminal investigation into alleged conduct by an employee of the Marshall County Clerk’s Office, according to the KBI.

Authorities had not reported an arrest or any possible charges early afternoon Thursday.

Check the Post for additional details as they become available.