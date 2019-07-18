2 SW Kansas men hospitalized after driver falls asleep

LANE COUNTY — Two people were injured in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Thursday in Lane County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Chevy Avalanche driven by Noel Leyva-Molinar, 35, Dighton, was eastbound on Kansas 96.

The driver fell asleep. The vehicle crossed the westbound lane, entered the north ditch and struck a culvert at Hickock Road.

Leyva-Molinar was transported to the hospital in Scott City. EMS transported a passenger Pedro Hernandez, 32, Dighton, to Wesley Medical Center in Wichita.

They were not wearing seat belts, according to the KHP.