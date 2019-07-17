Great Bend Post

Wednesday Weather

Dangerous heat index values are expected this afternoon and early evening as they range from 104 to 107 degrees. If working outdoors, be sure to drink plenty of water and take frequent breaks.

Today

Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.

Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.

Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77.

Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.

Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.

Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 93.

Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.

Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.

Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.

Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.