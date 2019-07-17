Wednesday Weather

Today
Sunny and hot, with a high near 103. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 13 to 18 mph increasing to 20 to 25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 34 mph.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Breezy, with a south wind 14 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. Heat index values as high as 108. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Thursday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 78. South wind 14 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 102. South wind 13 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 77.
Saturday
Sunny and hot, with a high near 101.
Saturday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 93.
Sunday Night
A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 88.
Monday Night
Mostly clear, with a low around 64.
Tuesday
Sunny, with a high near 88.