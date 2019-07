JEWELL COUNTY —A small earthquake shook north central Kansas Wednesday.

The quake just after 3a.m. measured a magnitude 2.7 and was centered approximately 7 miles northwest of Mankato in Jewell County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

There are no reports of damage or injury, according to the Jewell County sheriff’s department.

These are the first quakes in Kansas since a series of quakes reported in northwest Kansas in late June, according to the Kansas Geological Survey.