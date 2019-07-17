Suspect in Pawnee Co. child endangerment case returns to Arkansas

PAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect in connection with alleged domestic violence in Pawnee County.

On July 8th, deputies and the Kansas Highway Patrol Tactical Team responded to a domestic disturbance call with involved a small child and a firearm at a home near 130th Avenue and Q Road near Larned, according to the Pawnee County Attorney. A

The KHP team arrested Thomas Roscoe Roland, Jr., 55 of Parthenon, Arkansas.

On Monday, Roland appeared in the Pawnee County District Court in the custody of Pawnee County Sheriff on felony charges of Aggravated Endangering a Child and Criminal Threat. He was initially booked in on a charge of Kidnapping.

Magistrate Judge Julie Cowell released Roland on a supervised bond that included reporting requirements with Court Services and a no contact order with the victim. The court authorized that he could reside in Arkansas pending future hearings. Preliminary Hearings have been scheduled for July 24, according to the Pawnee County Attorney.