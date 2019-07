POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are conducting a felony criminal investigation of multiple incidents of financial crimes involving credit and debit cards in Pottawatomie County.

The FBI, Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service are assisting with the investigation, according to Wamego Police Chief Michael Baker, Sr.

He urged victim of the identity theft and or credit card fraud to file a police report with his department or another local agency.