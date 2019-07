The Larned Indians are heading back to the American Legion State Baseball Tournament as they earned a 9-3 victory over Thomas More Prep in the Zone 1 title game last night in Great Bend.

The Indians were aided in a five-run 3rd inning as they improved to 15-11 and advance to the Junior A State Tournament in Topeka July 24-28.

Larned’s last appearance at State was 2016 when the Indians won the AA Championship in Fort Scott.