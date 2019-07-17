Kansas man critically injured in shooting, teen suspect in custody

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and have a suspect in custody.

At approximately 12:13 p.m. Tuesday, the Shawnee County Emergency Communications Center received a call about a possible disturbance in the 1300 block of NE Forest Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Jennifer Cross.

While officers were en route to the area, dispatchers received an additional call that a (shooting) had just occurred at the same location. Upon arrival, officers located a man later identified as 29-year-old Daniel Dirk suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening injuries. AMR transported him to a local hospital.

A short time later, officers conducted a traffic stop in the area. Police believed Colby Dean Brown, 19, of Topeka was connected to the incident.

He was taken into custody for questioning and later booked into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections on requested charges of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and criminal damage to property. Brown and Dirk were known to each other prior to this incident, according to police.