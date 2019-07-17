Kans for Kids announces scholarship recipients

Kans for Kids Fighting Cancer Foundation is pleased to announce the recipients of the 2019 Jan Aylward Memorial Scholarship and the Becky Nicholson/Kans for Kids Scholarship. The Becky Nicholson/Kans for Kids Memorial Scholarship was established in 1999 in memory of Becky Nicholson, daughter of Bill and Pattie Nicholson and the late Karen Nicholson. The scholarship is funded by cash donations only. Any child who has received funding from Kans for Kids will be eligible to receive a $1,000 scholarship upon their graduation from high school. They must have a 2.0 GPA. The scholarship is renewable annually at $500 as long as the student meets the requirements set forth by the board. They must maintain a 2.0 GPA and be enrolled as a full time student in a college, university, vo-tech or trade school.

The Jan Aylward Memorial Scholarship was established in January of 2013 in her memory. The scholarship is funded by donations to the scholarship as well as with a portion of fundraisers by and for Kans for Kids. Any child who has received funding from Kans for Kids is eligible to receive a scholarship. A $500 scholarship is awarded the first year of higher education. The scholarship increases proportionately over the next 4 years. Students must have a 2.0 GPA. They must maintain a 2.0 GPA and be enrolled as a full time student in a college, university, vo-tech or trade school.

2019 Recipients:

Anna Fisher, Ellinwood, is a two-time recipient of both scholarships. She is a liver cancer survivor and recently completed her regimen of treatment at MD Anderson in Houston. The daughter of Rob and Jodie Fisher, Anna is pursuing a degree in nursing from the University of Kansas.

Tanner Blackwell, Hoisington, is a three-time recipient of both scholarships. He is a junior at the University of Kansas and was recently accepted in to the pharmacy program. He is the son of Jim and Anita Blackwell and is a two-time survivor of leukemia (AML).

Kira Cook, Great Bend, the daughter of Darin and Marlene Cook, is a junior at Fort Hays State University majoring in Radiologic Technology. She is a Wilm’s tumor survivor and a three-time recipient of both scholarships.



For more information on Kans for Kids, visit www.kansforkids.org