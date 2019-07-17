Kan. felon accused in girlfriend’s murder; 4 children also in the home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the murder of a Kansas woman in her home and have a suspect in custody.

Just after 8p.m. Tuesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 3100 Block of South Elizabeth in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

Police found a woman later identified as 25-year-old Elsey Puente inside the residence with a gunshot wound. EMS transported her to a local hospital where she died.

Investigators learned a domestic violence disturbance occurred in the residence between Puente and her boyfriend 29-year-old Victor Castro and she was shot once in the upper body, according to Davidson.

On Wednesday, police arrested Castro and booked him on requested charges of second-degree murder and criminal possession of a firearm, according to Sedgwick County online jail records.

Puente’s four children under the age of nine were also inside the residence at the time of the disturbance and were not injured, according to Davidson. They are currently with family.

Castro is not the children’s father, according to Davidson. He has prior convictions for aggravated assault and criminal threat, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.