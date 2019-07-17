Indictment: Stolen guns, drugs were in Kansas man’s garage

WICHITA, KAN. – A Kansas man was indicted Tuesday on a federal firearm charge, according to U.S. Attorney Stephen McAllister.

Andrew Patrick Rizzo, 26, Wichita, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. The crime is alleged to have occurred July 11, 2019, in Wichita.

According to court records, investigators served a search warrant at Rizzo’s home in the 4800 block of east Gilbert. They found methamphetamine, heroin, marijuana, a digital scale and pipes for smoking narcotics. They also found a 9 mm Smith & Wesson handgun that had been reported stolen and a bulletproof vest.

If convicted, Rizzo could face a penalty of not less than five years in federal prison. The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office investigated. Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Katherine Andrusak is prosecuting.