Great Bend Senior Center parking lot getting repaved

In May, the Great Bend City Council approved a project to mill and overlay portions of Kansas and Williams streets as well as the north half of the city-owned parking lot that serves the Great Bend Senior Center. The initial feeling was that the south half was in such poor condition that it would be cost prohibitive to address at this time.

City Administrator Kendal Francis says after further evaluation and discussions with Venture Corporation, the thought has changed since Venture will already be on site.

“We’re saving mobilization and Venture was good to work with in negotiating an extremely fair price,” Francis said.

Venture plans to overlay and restripe the entire parking lot. The change order added $35,000 to the project that was approved for $45,000 in May.

“It is kind of treacherous trying to navigate through there for other vehicles,” Francis said. “It’s going to make that a safer environment too, not only for driving, but for walking and mobility for seniors.”

The project will be paid for from the special street fund. Francis expected a quick turnaround once the project begins.