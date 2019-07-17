Great Bend Chamber Coffee for Thursday, July 18

Great Bend Chamber of Commerce Coffee

Coffee at 9 a.m. / Program at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 18

Magna-Dry of KS | 2646 Main St.

Magna-Dry is a unique carpet cleaning company in that we offer a true dry-cleaning process which utilizes a dry-cleaning fluid to clean carpets instead of water or soap. Magna-Dry’s carpet cleaning system includes a little static electricity, a little warmth, standalone equipment (no hoses being dragged through your house from a truck outside), and our professionally trained carpet cleaning technicians. The RESULT is cleaner, drier, residue-free carpet that you can walk on and use within one hour or so.

Coffee, Refreshments, and Door Prizes.