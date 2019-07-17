Great Bend Post

Great Bend Braves stay alive at Zone Tournament

The Great Bend Braves are still very much alive in the loser’s bracket of the Junior A American Legion Zone Tournament after blasting the Salina Eagles 15-5 Tuesday night at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Joseph Moeder earned the complete-game victory for Great Bend.

The Braves need two more wins to earn a spot with Larned at State next week in Topeka. Great bend faces the Hays Eagles again Wednesday, July 17. Hays eliminated Russell Tuesday with a 10-0 win. Hays beat Great Bend in the first round of the double-elimination tournament 7-6 on Monday.

Great Bend and Hays will square off at 6 p.m. at the Sports Complex. The winner will face TMP at approximately 8 p.m.