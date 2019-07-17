Food trucks cancelled for Farmers Market July 18

Unable to get enough participants, the food trucks portion of the Summer Street Stroll Farmers Market has been cancelled for Thursday, July 18.

It was announced in June that food trucks would be added to the farmers market every third Thursday of the month, a push from the Great Bend Better Than Great committee.

The Farmers Market at Jack Kilby Square from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. will still go on as normal but without the addition of food trucks.

Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes says the plan is to try again on the third Thursday next month, August 15.