Driver hospitalized after he falls asleep in Russell County

RUSSELL COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 6:30a.m. Wednesday in Russell County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1999 GMC truck driven by Dennis Michael Butcher, 46, Pahrump, NV, was eastbound on Interstate 70 just east of Dorrance.

The driver fell asleep and struck a guardrail. The truck then traveled back across eastbound lanes of I-70 and rolled.

Butcher was transported to the hospital in Russell. He was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.