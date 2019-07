Reminder from Barton County Treasurer Jim Jordan…

The Delinquent Real Estate list will be going to the newspaper to print on July 31 at 5 p.m. To keep your name from this list your Real Estate taxes must be paid in full before this date and time.

If you are not sure if you have paid all of your taxes please feel free to go to the Barton county website and look up your property taxes.

www.bartoncounty.org