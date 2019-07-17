Couple wins 1, loses 1 discrimination lawsuit against Emporia State

EMPORIA, Kan. (AP) — A black couple who filed separate discrimination lawsuits against Emporia State University won one lawsuit while the other was dismissed.

A federal judge ruled Tuesday the university retaliated against Angelica Hale by not renewing her contract after she complained about racial discrimination during the 2014-2015 school year. A jury on Monday dismissed her husband Melvin’s $10 million lawsuit against five university administrators.

The couple worked at Emporia State’s School of Library and Information Management. They alleged their employment ended after they found a racial slur written in a notebook and pushed for an investigation.

U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree awarded Angelica Hale damages of $1 and said she may recover her costs. She also will be allowed to submit a brief concerning whether front pay, reinstatement and back pay are appropriate.