Celebrating Hispanic heritage Saturday at Fort Larned

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Fort Larned National Historical Site is celebrating Hispanic Heritage with a special event Saturday, July 20. Sienna Cordoba is an intern this summer at Fort Larned and says the celebration is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and will include food, dance, nature activities, and living history demonstrations.

“We’ll have mariachi players, folklore dancers, a Zumba class, regular living history, and a migratory butterfly and bird component,” said Cordoba.

Cordoba has been teaching history for years, most recently in Baltimore, but wanted to get more involved with museums. She received an internship through the Latino Heritage Project and has been researching information on the Hispanic traders that frequented the Santa Fe Trail in the past.

“History is so cool and powerful, but teaching it in a classroom setting can be really isolating,” Cordoba said. “If you are at a museum, you can interact with so many different types of people.”

The event is for all ages and will especially engage children. Fort Larned is located on Highway 156, just west of Larned.