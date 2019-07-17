Bracket released for Great Bend Chiefs in AAA Zone Tournament

The Great Bend Chief AAA American Legion Baseball team earned the #3-seed in the 2019 Zone 1 Tournament and will play the Hutchinson Colts in the first round Saturday, July 20 at 2:30 p.m. The top two teams, Hays and Salina, received a bye in the six-team double-elimination tournament. The winner of the Great Bend / Hutch game would face Salina at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Great Bend is 21-13 while Hutchinson is 16-17.

The loser would play at 12 p.m. on Sunday, July 21.

All games will be played at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

Saturday, July 20 Games

12 pm – #4 Beloit vs #5 Nickerson

2:30 pm – #3 Great Bend vs #6 Hutchinson

5 pm – #1 Hays vs Beloit/Nickerson winner

7:30 pm – #2 Salina vs Great Bend/Hutchinson winner

Sunday, July 21 Games

12 pm – Loser’s bracket game

2:30 pm – Loser’s bracket game

5 pm – Winner’s bracket game

7:30 pm – Loser’s bracket game

Monday, July 22 Games

6 pm – Loser’s bracket game

8 pm – Zone Championship game

Tuesday, July 23 Game (if necessary)

6 pm – Zone Championship game