American Legion Riders to meet in Great Bend Aug. 4

The American Legion’s 100th anniversary will be celebrated with an 1,875-mile motorcycle trek through the heart of the country with a group of Legion Riders starting near the Canadian border and another group of riders beginning near the Mexican border. The two groups will meet in Great Bend on August 4 for a rendezvous ceremony.

The American Legion Centennial Ride has 60 scheduled stops before arriving in Great Bend. The ride traverses U.S. Highway 281, which in 1960 was designated as the national American Legion Memorial Highway, passing through Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, and North Dakota.

“It is a fun and exciting piece that they chose Great Bend,” said Great Bend Community Coordinator Christina Hayes. “On the tourism side, we want to say thank you for choosing Great Bend.”

The team departing from Pharr, TX will make stops at Legion posts in St. John and Pratt before arriving in Great Bend. The other team departing North Dakota will visit posts in Russell and Hoisington prior to showing up in Great Bend.

Their journey will begin July 31.

American Legion Riders are known for their charitable work, raising money on these motorcycle rides for different causes. There are more than 110,000 American Legion Riders.