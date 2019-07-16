Thought process that goes into mosquito spraying decision for Great Bend

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

When the City of Great Bend is determining whether or not to spray for mosquitoes during the summer months, there is a more that goes into the decision than just ‘yes or no.” Spraying times are scheduled around the life cycle of the mosquito.

Great Bend City Administrator Kendal Francis says the city tries to strategically plan their spraying times to eliminate as many mosquitoes as possible. Francis also shot down any talk of Great Bend’s spray trucks not working.

“We’ve changed chemicals so it does not have the same odor,” said Francis. “If you see the sprayer going down your street and sounds like it’s running but you’re not smelling an odor, it’s a different chemical. That helps prevent the mosquitoes becoming immune to it.”

The larva stages of the mosquito’s life occur in water, a stage where the insecticides will not reach the insects. About every seven days, there is a fresh batch of mosquitoes leaving the water and that is when city crews want to apply the chemicals.

Francis also noted that Great Bend is under state regulation on how much of the insecticide the city can spray each year. Great Bend has sprayed five times already this summer.

Councilmember Jolene Biggs encouraged residents to practice mosquito control methods at their own houses.

“People need to make sure they are dumping water out,” Biggs said. “Even a bottle cap with water in it could have 100 eggs in it. If you could try to control standing water around your house that would help.”

Great Bend will spray for mosquitoes again July 18 and July 25 from 8 p.m. to midnight.

A report from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment last week showed Barton County had an elevated number of mosquitoes this summer.