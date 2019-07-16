Sheriff: 1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Kansas

SHAWNEE COUNTY— Law enforcement and railroad authorities are investigating a fatal accident in Shawnee County.

Just after 6:30a.m. Tuesday, emergency crews responded to a train vs pedestrian accident in the 5700 block of South Topeka Boulevard in Topeka, according to Sgt. Todd Stallbaumer.

An Amtrak train was northbound when a pedestrian attempted to cross the track.

The train struck and killed the pedestrian.

The name of the accident victim will be released once next of kin has been notified.

The Sheriff’s Office advised commuters to avoid the area while the investigation continues. BNSF Police and MTAA assisted at the scene.