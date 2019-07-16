Police: Kan. armed robbery suspect duct-taped mask to his face

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and have released a description of the suspect.

Just before 10:30p.m. Monday, police responded to a robbery at a gas station in the 3800 Block of West 21st Street in Wichita, according to officer Charley Davidson.

A 23-year-old female employee told police she had been robbed at gunpoint. While she was outside the business, an unknown suspect approached her with a gun, pointed the weapon at her and ordered her back into the store where he demanded cash.

The suspect described a white male in his late teens, 5-foot-6 inches tall, thin build, blonde hair and wearing silver framed glasses, took cash and fled the business on foot.

The suspect also wore a black hoody, grey sweat pants, white gloves, black shoes and a rubber mask duct-taped to his face, according to Davidson.

Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact police.