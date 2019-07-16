Police investigate death of woman at Kansas home

SEDGWICK COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating the death of a woman at a home in Wichita.

Just after 6 p.m. Monday, police responded to an unknown call for EMS at a residence in the 2700 block of E. 10th Street, according to officer Kevin Wheeler.

Upon arrival, officers were made aware of a possible disturbance inside the residence. Once inside, they found a woman believed to be in her seventies unresponsive.

Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the woman, but she was pronounced dead on the scene. The officers also located another woman and male inside the home.

Police released no additional details late Monday