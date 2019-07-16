Manhattan residents select “Little Apple on Prairie’ for city’s new flag

MANHATTAN, KS – Congratulations to Kim Medvid whose design “Little Apple on the Prairie” was selected as the City of Manhattan flag contest design winner.

According to a media release from the city of Manhattan, a total of 3,021 ballots for the new flag were cast through online and in-person voting. The Little Apple on the Prairie design won with 29% of the votes.

“This has been a good process that generated a lot of community interest,” said Assistant City Manager Dennis Marstall. “It’s clear that people embrace the ‘Little Apple’ nickname and want to celebrate the City’s location in the Flint Hills.”

Artists as young as eight years old and as far away as Sweden participated in the contest, submitting 120 designs for consideration. All of the designs had meaningful symbolism that reflected the spirit of the heartland and Manhattan’s unique heritage. The winning design represents Manhattan as a land of growth and opportunity, with the “Little Apple” rising out of the Flint Hills. The colors of the original design were adjusted and represent the following:

GREEN: fertility of the land, opportunity for growth, and the native grasses of the Flint Hills

BLUE: The Big Blue and Kansas Rivers, peace, and the expansive sky over the prairie

WHITE: Manhattan’s limitless future

The next step will be for the City Commission to consider adopting the voters’ choice at the August 20 meeting. The new flag design will pair with the existing City of Manhattan logo and will be used as one of the symbols for the City. Flags will be flown at City Hall and in other locations around the City.