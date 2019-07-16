Dateline – Lawrence

Kenneth L. Grizzell

Born March 27, 1937, to Georgia Mullinex and Robert Grizzell in Great Bend, Kansas. He passed away July 14th, 2019 in Lawrence, Kansas. Ken graduated from Claflin High School in 1955. He married his high school sweetheart, Suzanne Miller on March 30th, 1959. He attended Fort Hays State University and Wichita State University with a Bachelors degree in Secondary Education and a Masters of Fine Arts. He was an art professor at the University of Nebraska at Lincoln and the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota.

After retiring in 1999, Ken and Sue moved to Lawrence. He loved watching his grandchildren grow up. He watched many basketball and soccer games, dance and music recitals. He saw high school and college graduations. Other loves in his life besides his family were working in his art studio creating silk screen prints. He also loved Nebraska football.

Survivors include; wife, Suzanne of Lawrence; brother, George Grizzell of Logan, Utah; daughter Lisa Davis and son-in-law Chris Davis; grandkids, Bobby, Carly, and DJ Davis all from the Lawrence area.

Friends may sign the book 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, with family to receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home. Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 20, 2019, at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, Hoisington. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Claflin.

Memorials may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project in care of Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home, PO Box 146, Hoisington, KS 67544.