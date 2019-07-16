Kan. man sentenced for burglary, gun battle with police

WICHITA, KAN. – A man who shot at police and was wounded when officers returned fire was sentenced Tuesday, to more than 23 years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney.

Elijah K. Martinez, 22 of Wichita, was found guilty in May of attempted murder of a police officer, aggravated assault of a law enforcement officer, flee and elude, felon in possession of a firearm and other crimes that occurred on December 27, 2017, in the area of Interstate 235 and Central in Wichita.

Martinez and his girlfriend stole a car in east Wichita and were spotted stealing mail on the west side of Wichita later in the day.

A homeowner in the area of 13th and Tyler called police and followed Martinez to a small business near Central and Interstate 235.

When officers arrived at the business, Martinez pulled a gun and opened fire at the officers before fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers returned fire on two occasions, wounding Martinez in the jaw and back of the head.

After he was wounded, Martinez led officers on a high-speed chase that ended in the parking lot of a video store at Maple and Maize Road.

On Tuesday a Sedgwick County judge sentenced Martinez to a total of 281 months in prison and ordered that he register as a violent offender when he is released.

The sentence also included a series of burglaries in Wichita’s College Hill neighborhood that occurred in the fall of 2017. Martinez and two other men, Timothy Smith and Michael Baker, were convicted of five home break-ins. Of the 281 months in prison that Martinez was ordered to serve, 247 months were for the attempted murder case and 34 months for the burglaries.

Martinez also was ordered to pay $31,123.27 in restitution for property losses in the cases.