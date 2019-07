Scottie Ketch was arrested Monday, July 15 by the Great Bend Police Department. Ketch was arrested on a warrant for aggravated criminal sodomy by force.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office booking log for July 15 shows that Ketch was booked with a $500,000 bond.

The Great Bend Police Department made the arrest and directed Eagle Radio to the Barton County Attorney’s Office for details on the case. County Attorney Levi Morris was out of the office upon a call to his office early Tuesday morning.