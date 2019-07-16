GB Braves Legion team falls to Hays; Larned gets a win at Zone Tournament

The Great Bend Braves stranded the tying run at third base in the seventh inning Monday afternoon and fell the Hays Eagles 7-6 in the opening round of the Junior A Zone Tournament at the Great Bend Sports Complex.

The Braves (11-15) slip to the loser’s bracket where they can still win a spot to the state tournament if they win their next three games. Great Bend plays at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 against Salina.

Salina defeated Russell 4-1 in the other opening round game. In the championship semifinals, TMP defeated Hays 7-5 while Larned run-ruled Salina 11-1.

Tuesday’s Games

Loser’s Bracket

4 p.m. – Russell vs. Hays

6 p.m. – Great Bend vs. Salina

Winner’s Bracket

8 p.m. – Larned vs. TMP (Championship Game)