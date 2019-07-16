50 years on Main Street, Hoisington Chamber receiving renovations

This September, the Hoisington Chamber of Commerce will celebrate 50 years of being located at 123 North Main Street. The Chamber has been around since 1957, but moved into the former gas station 12 years later. The celebration goes in hand with a number of renovations thanks to donations and grant money.

Hoisington Chamber Executive Vice President Karen Baldyga says the Chamber is updating the structure with a number of renovations.

“A lot of people have donated their time,” said Baldyga. “We’re excited the Chamber is getting a face lift and hopefully sometime soon we hope to have another grand reopening of renovated office.”

After being renovated to house the Chamber offices at that time, only a few minor renovations have been done over the last 50 years.

The Chamber received a “Pathways to a Healthy Kansas” grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield worth $10,000. That money was used to get a new roof, seal the doors, and order flooring.

“We needed to get a new roof, but unfortunately we did not have the funds for that,” said Baldyga. “That’s how Blue Cross Blue Shield helped us. We’ve also been getting donations using money from fundraisers.”

The Community Women’s Club offered to paint the interior of the building and collect donations for paint. Sherwin-Williams donated paint, Rent-A-Center donated a new refrigerator, and Sutherlands supplied a bathroom vanity.