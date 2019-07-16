10th Street CCLINK improvement project to begin

Press release from the City of Great Bend

Great Bend, Ks, July 16, 2019 – The City of Great Bend would like to announce the start of the 2019 City Connecting LINK Improvement Project. Contractors will put up traffic control on 10th Street (U.S. 56) from Kiowa Street to Hickory Street starting tomorrow July 17th.

Traffic can expect lane closures which will reduce traffic to the inside lanes. This will not affect any access to businesses and they will begin milling asphalt on the outside lanes. This construction is estimated to be substantially complete in 60 calendar days, which puts us into mid-September.

The City of Great Bend appreciates the patience of motorists and residents while this work is being performed. Please contact Simon Wiley, Public Works Director at 620.793.4150 in regards to this project.