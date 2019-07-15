Tuesday on 1590 KVGB and 97.7 FM, “The Talk of the Town”

12A-5A Coast to Coast with George Noory

5A-6A America in the Morning

6A-7A “This Morning, America’s First News,” with Gordon Deal

7A-9A Early Morning Show with Dakota Tucker – News – Sports –Obits, Entertainment

8:30-9A “Ask the Expert Show” hosted by Dakota Tucker. Guests include Dr. Kevyn Soupiset from Advanced and Progressive Therapy in Great Bend, Larned, and Hays.

9A-10A Trading Post with John O’Connor

10A-11A “Agri-Talk” hosted by Chip Flory

11A-11:30 “Viewpoints”

11:30-12:00 “Cougar Pause” hosted by Steve Webster. Guests include the Director of the Barton Community College Foundation Coleen Cape who will talk about items that will be part of the 41st annual Big Benefit Auction that will take place August 24th at the Columbus Club in Great Bend. (Encore Presentation)

12P-12:25 KVGB Noon Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info.

12:25-1P “Sports Day” with Cole Reif

1P-4P Dave Ramsey Show

4P-5P Agri-Talk After the Bell

5P-6P KVGB 5pm Report – News, Sports, Weather, and other info

6P-6:30 ESPN Radio – “Spain and Company”

6:30-10P Major League Baseball – Chicago White Sox @ Kansas City Royals

10P-MID ESPN Radio – “Freddie and Fitzsimmons”