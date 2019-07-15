Teardown underway after completed Barton County Fair

By COLE REIF

Great Bend Post

The Barton County Fair started with checking in 4-H exhibits last Wednesday and ended Sunday afternoon with checking the exhibits out. The 28th Annual Fair has come and gone with plenty of returning favorites and events that made their debut in 2019.

Barton County Fair Association President Charles Atkinson says you could not have asked for much better weather for the five-day extravaganza.

“We had great participation with over 2,500 entries in the open class and 4-H exhibits,” said Atkinson. “The new event of a cornhole tournament went over great. I know the people that participated had a really good time.”

Atkinson says the Christian concert Thursday night was a success with well over 1,000 people in attendance. Along with the concerts and 4-H exhibits, the fair included Kids Day, cornhole tournament, food vendors, Toby’s Carnival, tractor pull, and a costume contest.

As teardown was handled by volunteers Monday, Atkinson noted the plans are in the works for the rest of the year.

“We have a couple of possible horse shows coming up, the “Holiday Home Tour” is in December, and “Battle in the Barn” with go-carts and motorcycles will be this winter inside Expo 3,” Atkinson said.

The Barton County Fair Friends and Fair Association hosts the “Holiday Home Tour” each year that shows off local homes decorated for the holidays. The tour is December 1 from 1 p.m. – 5 p.m. in Great Bend.