Rural Kan. man drowns after arm sucked into pond overflow pipe

SALINE COUNTY —A rural Saline County man is dead following a farm pond accident overnight.

Just before 2:30.m.. Monday, deputies were called to the 1100 block of South Niles Road east of Salina for the report of a possible drowning, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan.

Errol Redden, 75, of rural Saline County, had gone out about 9:30 p.m. Sunday to clean a clogged overflow pipe on a pond on his property. When he didn’t return, Redden’s wife called their son to check on him.

Redden’s body was found with his arm sucked into the overflow pipe. It appeared that he was unable to free his arm and drowned, according to Soldan. The suction in the pipe was so strong that firefighters were called in to remove the body.