Police search for suspects in shooting near Washburn campus

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting near Washburn University.

Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 1516 SW 16th Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau