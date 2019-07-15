Great Bend Post

Police search for suspects in shooting near Washburn campus

by

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend shooting near Washburn University.

Police on the scene of the weekend shooting investigation photo courtesy WIBW TV

Just after 11p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to 1516 SW 16th Street in Topeka on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Witnesses reported seeing a dark colored vehicle leaving the area northbound at a high rate of speed.

Anyone with information regarding this crime is encouraged to contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau