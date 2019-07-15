Monday Sports Headlines

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Paul Goldschmidt homered, Adam Wainwright pitched seven scoreless innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals held on to beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2. Wainwright relied on a mixture of cutters, change-ups and curve balls as he allowed four hits, walked one and struck out seven. Arizona trailed 5-0 going to the ninth before scoring twice and had the bases loaded with two outs. However, Carlos Martinez got Eduardo Escobar to hit a fly ball to center.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Jeimer Candelario hit a bases-clearing double and Gordon Beckham added a two-run homer during a seven-run third inning, and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Kansas City’s late pitching switch to beat the Royals 12-8. Nick Ramirez earned the win with three solid innings in relief of Tigers starter Jordan Zimmermann. Brian Flynn took the loss after the late start in place of Homer Bailey, who was dealt to Oakland for an infield prospect.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals are sending Homer Bailey to the Oakland Athletics after scratching the veteran right-hander about 45 minutes before his scheduled start against Detroit. In return, Kansas City is getting minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. He’s been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals’ affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.

National Headlines

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) _ Novak Djokovic has won his fifth Wimbledon title, beating eight-time champion Roger Federer in a fifth-set tiebreaker after saving two match points. The top-seeded Serb won 7-6, 1-6, 7-6, 4-6, 13-12, defeating Federer in the final for the third time. He also beat Federer in the final in 2014 and 2015. Djokovic is the first man since 1948 to save championship points in the final and go on to win.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ The Oakland Athletics have picked up starting pitching help by getting Homer Bailey from the Kansas City Royals for minor league infielder Kevin Merrell. The 33-year-old Bailey has rebounded with the Royals since signing a minor league deal in February, going 7-6 with a 4.80 ERA. Merrell has been playing at Double-A Midland and will report to the Royals’ affiliate at Northwest Arkansas.

SILVIS, Illinois (AP) _ Dylan Frittelli picked up his first PGA victory by taking the John Deere Classic by two strokes over Russell Henley. The South African closed with a bogey-free 7-under 64. He finished 21 under for the tournament and earned a spot in this week’s British Open. Frittelli opened with rounds of 66, 68 and 65 to begin Sunday two strokes back.

AKRON, Ohio (AP) _ Retief Goosen birdied the final two holes to win the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship at Firestone Country Club for his first PGA Tour Champions title. The 50-year-old Hall of Famer broke a tie for the lead with a 15-foot putt on the par-4 17th and made a 10-footer on the par-4 18th for a 2-under 68. Goosen ended up two strokes ahead of 65-year-old Jay Haas and Tim Petrovic.

Sunday Scores

INTERLEAGUE

Final L-A Dodgers 7 Boston 4, 12 Innings

AMERICAN LEAGUE

Final N-Y Yankees 4 Toronto 2

Final Tampa Bay 4 Baltimore 1

Final Cleveland 4 Minnesota 3

Final Detroit 12 Kansas City 8

Final Houston 12 Texas 4

Final L-A Angels 6 Seattle 3

Final Oakland 3 Chi White Sox 2

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Final Philadelphia 4 Washington 3

Final N-Y Mets 6 Miami 2

Final San Francisco 8 Milwaukee 3

Final St. Louis 5 Arizona 2

Final Chi Cubs 8 Pittsburgh 3

Final Colorado 10 Cincinnati 9

Final Atlanta 4 San Diego 1