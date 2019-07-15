Minor injuries from broadside collision in Barton County

On Monday, July 15 at about 10:52 a.m. Barton County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to an injury accident at the intersection of NW 10 Avenue and NW 60 Road. Upon arrival Sheriff’s officers discovered a two-vehicle accident.

Investigation at the scene indicates Veronica Hoffman, age 36 of Hoisington, was operating a 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Van. Hoffman was southbound on NW 10 Avenue and had seven children in the vehicle with her.

A 2003 Ford Escape operated by Jennifer Adams, age 63 of Great Bend, was westbound on NW 60 Road.

Investigation indicates the Adams vehicle failed to stop at the stop sign. The Adams vehicle struck the Hoffman vehicle broadside, causing it to roll one full turn coming to rest in the West ditch on NW 10 Avenue. The Adams vehicle remained on its wheels. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage.

Fortunately, because all the children in the Hoffman vehicle were properly restrained, none were injured. Veronica Hoffman sustained minor injuries and was taken to KU Med by private vehicle.

Jennifer Adams was transported to KU Medical Center in Great Bend by Hoisington EMS service. Adams’ injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by Hoisington EMS service and the Hoisington Fire Department.