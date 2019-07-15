Lyons woman claims $20,000 top prize

Press release from the Kansas Lottery…

Restless isn’t the way most people would describe a beautiful summer weekend, however, that is exactly how Patti Kreis would describe this past weekend.

The Lyons resident waited more than 48 hours to claim the $20,000 top prize she won playing the $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch game.

“I didn’t sleep great that night. I was too excited to relax. It didn’t feel real to me,” Kreis said with a laugh. “I kept re-checking the ticket just to make sure I wasn’t crazy.”

Kreis explained she bought four tickets on Saturday and once she started scratching, she thought the tickets were non-winners until she started scratching the third ticket.

“I just kept finding letters and making complete words. When I got done, I counted nine complete words and my husband and I were so excited to win $2,000!”

After double checking the ticket, Kreis noticed she missed the “I” in another word meaning the ticket wasn’t a $2,000 winner, but a $20,000 winner!

“I just jumped up and hugged my husband,” Kreis said. “I’m still so excited! It’s all such a whirlwind.”

After days of waiting to claim her prize, Kreis says she can now start thinking about what to do with the winnings.

“I’ll probably pay off my debt and medical bills and the rest will go into savings for now.”

The winning ticket was sold at Yesway Store 1115 at 100 South Grand Street in Lyons. There are still 21 top prizes left in the $2 Double Bonus Crossword instant scratch game, as well as thousands in other prizes!