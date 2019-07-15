Kansas police K-9 helps make weekend arrest for alleged drug distribution

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A Kansas felon faces new criminal charges after his weekend arrest for alleged distribution of drugs.

Terry Gant, 29, was arrested in the Walmart parking lot after an officer spotted him and knew he had warrants to Hutchinson Police and the Reno County Sheriff’s office.

A K-9 officer smelled the presence of drugs and a search of his vehicle led to the discovery of a backpack which contained a clear bag. Inside that bag were 15-smaller bags with a crystal substance which field tested for methamphetamine. They also allegedly found a scale, a grinder and marijuana.

Potential charges include distribution of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to distribute and for personal use.

His bond is set at $18,500 and he’ll be back in court on July 22.

Gant has previousr convictions for aggravated battery, drugs, theft and making false writings, according to the Kansas Department of Corrections.