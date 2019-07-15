Kan. woman hospitalized after Pawnee Co. truck crash

PAWNEE COUNTY — One person was injured in an accident just after 8a.m. Monday in Pawnee County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 Kia Optima driven by Holly M. Chandler, 47, Garden City, was eastbound on Kansas 156 at Rozel.

The driver turned at 280th Avenue into the path of a 2018 Peterbilt truck driven by Derek Michael Amerin, 34, Hays.

The truck collided with the Kia and came to rest in the north ditch.

EMS transported Chandler to the hospital in Wichita. Amerin was not injured. Both drivers were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.