Kan. woman dead, 4 hospitalized after 3-vehicle head-on crash

JEFFERSON COUNTY — One person died in an accident just after 4:30p.m. Sunday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2016 Jeep Wrangler driven by Rynette Lynn Reiling-Minor, 50, Oskaloosa, was eastbound on U.S. 24. The Jeep rear-ended a 2016 Dodge Dart driven by Mason Douglas Robb, 19, Perry that had stopped to turn left onto Oak Road.

After the collision, the Jeep came across the center line and struck a westbound 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by Walter Antone Zimmerling, 74, Frankfort head-on.

A passenger in the Nissan Theresa Louise Elsinger, 68, Marysville, was pronounced dead at the scene. EMS transported another passenger in the Nissan Charlotte Ann Zimmerling, 69, Frankfort, to KU Medical Center.

Reiling-Minor, Robb, and Walter Zimmerling were transported to the hospital in Topeka.

The KHP did not have information on Elsinger’s seat belt usage. All others were properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.